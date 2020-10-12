Kinsmen support Camp Kagama

CORNWALL, Ontario – Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Communities Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Safety and;

Community Service.

Over the last year, a strategic planning process was undertaken internally to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories.

All community applications received were reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and a budget for the year was established. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site.

As part of our enhancement of public safety priority, we are pleased today to announce a donation to Camp Kagama in the amount of $ 5,000.

Camp Kagama is a small camp with just 48 campers per session. They are a not for profit organization established in 1936 with the purpose of providing a safe space for youth of all race, creed, or religious affiliation to gather to build friendships, and t explore and enjoy the beauty of our natural world. More than 23,000 campers have visited the shores of the St. Lawrence River and shared this experience.

Our funds will be used to support the overall operation of Camp Kagama in this difficult year. Given the current pandemic they have needed to adjust their operations dramatically.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.