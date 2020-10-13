Active cases jump to 105 in EOHU region

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region added 31 new cases of COVID-19 over the Thanksgiving weekend brining the total number of active cases in the area to 105.

“We’ve had our share of number increases this week,” said Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the EOHU during his update to the media on Tuesday. “We’ve added a total of 31 cases since Friday. That includes 11 yesterday that had six in Prescott-Russell and five in SD&G.”

Dr. Roumeliotis said that most of these new questions were related to ongoing COVID-19 outbreaks in long term care facilities.

There are currently three facilities experiencing COVID-19 outbreaks in the EOHU region. Foyer St-Jacques Nursing Home in Embrun, Prescott-Russell, Residence Prescott-Russell in Hawkesbury, and The Palace Retirement Home in Alexandria, SD&G. According to Dr. Roumeliotis, currently there are seven active cases at the Palace Retirement Home, and all of the cases are residents of the home.

There has been a total of 360 cases of COVID-19 in the EOHU region since the start of the pandemic in March.

There are currently eight active COVID-19 cases in South Glengarry, six in Cornwall, two in South Dundas, on in North Dundas, one in North Stormont, seven in North Glengarry, 25 in Hawkesbury, three in Champlain, 10 in The Nation, three in Casselman, two in Alfred & Plantagenet, 12 in Clarence-Rockland, and 25 in Russell Township.

The current guidelines for COVID-19 patients are that they self-isolate for 10 days from when they have tested positive or from when they began to experience COVID-19 symptoms. Those who have come into contact with someone who is positive with COVID-19 are told to self-isolate for 14 days.