Give a Shirt next week

CORNWALL, Ontario – Cornwall’s annual Give a Shirt campaign will take place from Oct. 19 to 23.

How it works is residents who would like to donate lightly used clothing, textiles, or footwear are asked to put them out on their regular garbage collection day in a bag marked with a “Give a Shirt” sign which can be found on the City of Cornwall website.

Each day of the week, the collected donations will be given to one of three local thrift stores. The schedule is as follows:

Monday: Serendipity Boutique (Baldwin House)

Tuesday: New for You (Agape Centre)

Wednesday: New for You (Agape Centre)

Thursday: Salvation Army Thrift Store

Friday: Salvation Army Thrift Store

It is estimated that each year, 81.5 pounds of clothing is sent to the Cornwall Landfill per-resident. 2018’s Give a Shirt campaign diverted over 5,000 pounds of clothing from the landfill.