October 14, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 05 min on October 13, 2020
Provided by CPS
CPS search for robbery suspect
A picture of the suspect.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect in a robbery at a Montreal Rd. business on Oct. 7, 2020. The suspect entered the business and demanded cash from an employee while brandishing an edged weapon, and left the business with merchandise he did not pay for.

The suspect is described as:

  • Approximately 50 years of age
  • Medium build
  • Wearing a red Tim Horton’s hat with a white maple leaf
  • Wearing a white sweater with “World Class Fishing” emblem
  • Wearing grey and white camouflage pants
