OPP investigating home invasion in South Glengarry

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) is investigating a reported home invasion at a home in South Glengarry Township.

Officers were called to the home on First Street shortly after 1:30 a.m. on Oct. 14, 2020.

The resident, who was alone in the house, reports that two males broke into the home and assaulted them. It’s believed at least one of the individuals was bitten by a dog in the home before they fled on foot. The resident was not seriously hurt.

The OPP Canine Unit and OPP Forensic Identification Services Unit are assisting the SD&G OPP Crime Unit with the investigation.

The attackers are described as being dressed identically in black cargo pants, black hoodies and red face coverings. Both are believed to be white with slim builds.

If you have any information on this incident, please call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. You can also submit a tip online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca