Two arrested in Cumberland St. drug bust

CORNWALL, Ontario – On the morning of October 14th, 2020, members of the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) Street Crime Unit executed a drug warrant in connection to an ongoing drug trafficking investigation. The warrant was executed at a Cumberland Street residence and resulted in two individuals being taken into custody.

During a search of the residence, police located a quantity of purple fentanyl, crystal methamphetamine and methamphetamine, as well as a shotgun, a pellet gun, and a quantity of Canadian currency.

The combined street value of the drugs and currency is estimated to be over $29,000.00.

Raymond Pond, 45, and Derek Mayer, 37, both of Cornwall, were taken into custody and charged with the following:

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – fentanyl

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – crystal methamphetamine

· Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking – methamphetamine

· Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose x 2

· Knowledge of unauthorized possession of a firearm x 2

· Unauthorized possession of a firearm x 2

· Careless storage of a firearm x 2

Raymond Pond was also charged with two counts of breach of prohibition order for possessing weapons. Derek Mayer was also charged with breach of release order for failing to remain in his residence. Both men were held in custody to await a bail hearing.

“The Cornwall Police will continue to target and pursue those who are knowingly trafficking opioids,” said Inspector Chad Maxwell of the Field Operations Division. “Illicit drugs, such as fentanyl, have been linked to overdoses in our community and we are committed to using all available resources and investigative techniques to prevent these drugs from getting into the hands of our youth and the vulnerable members of our community.”

The CPS is working diligently to combat drug trafficking within the city of Cornwall and would like to remind residents about the dangers of using and selling illicit drugs. Anyone with information on illegal drug activity is encouraged to contact our anonymous tip line at 613-933-5000 ext. 2404.