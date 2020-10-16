Body found in St. Lawrence River

October 16, 2020 at 19 h 51 min
Provided by CPS
Body found in St. Lawrence River
Cornwall Police Service 2019 crest (Shawna O'Neill/Seaway News photo).

CORNWALL, Ontario – On October 16th, 2020 at approximately 3:20 pm, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS), along with the Cornwall Fire Department and Cornwall SDG Paramedic Services, responded to a report of a body in the St. Lawrence River. The body of a male was located by emergency services in the St. Lawrence River, in the area of 200 Water Street, and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The next of kin have been notified and out of respect for the family, the identity of the deceased person is not being released.

The CPS can confirm that no foul play is suspected and there is no threat to public safety.

Investigators are currently working in partnership with the Regional Coroner’s Office to continue the investigation.

