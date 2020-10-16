Cornwall man dies in crash on County Rd. 2

October 16, 2020 — Changed at 13 h 44 min on October 15, 2020
Provided by OPP
OPP Emblem.

SOUTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On October 14, 2020 shortly after 10 p.m Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers investigated a single vehicle collision on County Road 2, South Dundas Township (between Galop Lane and Marine Station Road).

Preliminary investigation has indicated that an eastbound motorcycle left the roadway on County Road 2, the driver was ejected from the motorcycle, an investigation continues to determine the cause of the collision.

The male driver, age 50 of Cornwall, Ontario, of the motorcycle was pronounced deceased at the location.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).

County Road 2 west of Iroquois, Ontario, was closed for 8 hours, but has since re-opened.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca

