Fines Home Hardware moving into old StarTek location

CORNWALL, Ontario – Fines Home Hardware has confirmed that they are moving their Cornwall store into the former StarTek location at 1400 Vincent Massey Dr.

So it turns out [what most of you already know] our expansion is happening in Cornwall! There were some t’s to cross prior to officially announcing our exciting news after the rumours were swirling, but they’ve been crossed,” reads a statement from Fines on Facebook. “Our store on Pitt street will be moving to this location and our store in Ingleside will continue to operate as per usual.”

Fines planes to have the new store open to the public as of March 1, 2021, and they explained that they are excited to expand into a much larger space.

"We will be occupying the entire space, complete with a full lumber yard, amazing paint centre, and all your building material needs, while offering an extensive kitchen and bath design centre for your upcoming renovations or Beaver Home creations," the Fines statement goes on to read. "Because this building has such a neat aesthetic, we are very excited to unveil all of our exciting new features and updates in the upcoming months."

The building, which was a KMart big box store before it was StarTek, has been vacant since StarTek left Cornwall in 2013.