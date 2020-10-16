Police search for armed home invaders

October 16, 2020 — Changed at 14 h 39 min on October 16, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Police search for armed home invaders
Cornwall Police Services cruiser.

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting public assistance surrounding a home invasion that occurred on October 15, 2020 at approximately 8:00 pm in the area of Bergin Avenue and Race Street.

During the home invasion, three men entered a residence while armed with a firearm and demanded money from the victim who was alone in his residence. The men were last seen running in the area of Race Street and were all dressed in dark clothing.

The CPS is seeking anyone who may have observed anything suspicious in the area during that time, as well as seeking anyone with video footage or residential cameras that may have captured the men.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Detective Constable Dave Langlois at 613-933-5000 ext. 2779 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.

Share this article

Suggested articles

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case identified in Alexandria

This story has been updated with additional information. ALEXANDRIA, Ontario - According to Ontario's Ministry of Health, one case of COVID-19 has been detected in Alexandria. The…

Two arrested in Cumberland St. drug bust
Local News

Two arrested in Cumberland St. drug bust

CORNWALL, Ontario - On the morning of October 14th, 2020, members of the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) Street Crime Unit executed a drug warrant in connection to an ongoing…

CPS search for robbery suspect
Local News

CPS search for robbery suspect

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) is requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect in a robbery at a Montreal Rd. business on Oct. 7, 2020. The…