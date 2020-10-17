CPS arrest robbery suspect

Cornwall, ON – David Miller, 65, of Cornwall was arrested on October 15th, 2020 and charged with robbery. It is alleged on October 7th, 2020, the man attended a Montreal Road business and demanded cash from an employee while brandishing an edged weapon, leaving the business with merchandise he did not pay for. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 15th, 2020, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 29th, 2020.

On October 13th, 2020, the CPS had released a request for public assistance to identify the suspect in this investigation. With the assistance of the public, the CPS was able to identify the man and charge him accordingly. We would like to thank the public for their assistance in this matter.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 14-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on October 15th, 2020 and charged with breach of release order for failing to abide by a curfew. It is alleged on September 8th, 2020, the youth had breached her conditions and had left her residence despite having a curfew. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 15th, 2020, the youth attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. Her name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Shane O’Connor, 29, of Cornwall was arrested on October 15th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged the man failed to attend court on October 8th, 2020 for a break and enter offence and warrant was issued for his arrest. On October 15th, 2020, he was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and released to appear in court on December 29th, 2020.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 51 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today).