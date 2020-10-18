OPINION: What did you do to stop the pandemic?

Every passing day is one day closer to the pandemic being over. Even after COVID-19 becomes a thing of the past however, the memory will still be with us.

Do you remember what you did during the Great Ice Storm of ’98? How about 9/11? Do you remember where you were that day?

Every time there is a big global event of historical importance, those of us who lived through it ask each other things like where were you? And, what did you do? I still have these conversations annually about both of those events I mentioned above.

I saw an old historical poster the other day from World War I. In it, young children are asking their father “Dad, what did you do during the Great War?” The father looks at the viewer pensively, leading the viewer to question if they did their part, or stood on the sidelines.

The COVID-19 pandemic is a global shared experience, but when future generations ask you what you did during it, and if you did your part, will you be able to answer?

This weekend for the first time, I didn’t celebrate Thanksgiving with my whole family. In 30 years, nothing kept my family from coming together to enjoy some turkey, mashed potatoes, and pumpkin pie, but this year, we chose not to because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

There is no rule in place saying that we could not have a family get together, but Public Health officials advised against it stating that it could lead to further outbreaks and put loved ones at risk.

Of course, I’m disappointed at not seeing family on this holiday, but I believe the Public Health officials. I believe them when they say that their advice will save lives, and save businesses by ending the pandemic sooner. The sooner we stop the spread of the pandemic, the sooner everything goes back to normal.

I don’t follow the guidance of Public Health officials blindly. I follow the guidance of these doctors because they have spent their lives studying in the field and I have not. I believe that they are doing their best to keep everyone safe and healthy because that is what they are employed to do and what they have been sworn to do.

I saw a comment on one of our social media posts this week stating that facemasks cause cancer. I also saw several comments about the EOHU and Medical Officer of Health Dr. Paul Roumeliotis saying that they have no idea what they are doing and are doing harm to the public.

I am so tired of seeing this “stuff.” I use the word “stuff” because the language I would like to use is not appropriate for all readers.

Do those who make these comments really think that public health doctors around the world are all involved in some sort of conspiracy to harm us and take our freedom. The arrogance of these people thinking that their cherry-picked research somehow makes them more qualified to weigh in on how to fight this pandemic than these doctors with years of training and experience.

All doctors do not agree on how to fight COVID-19, that’s true, but we should listen to the consensus of these experts. Also, doctors are not always going to be right about this virus. COVID-19 is a brand-new virus that did not exist in the human population even a year ago, but if anyone has a chance of effectively combating it, it is trained public health officials.

We as the public do have a role to play in shaping the response to the pandemic however. Readers want us, journalists in the media, to keep the experts accountable. If Dr. Roumeliotis decides to move the region back to Stage Two of the COVID recovery plan, which would result in the closure of some businesses, we absolutely should ask him if this action is appropriate, and offer alternatives. If Dr. Roumeliotis’ decisions are in-line with the consensus of the community of experts, then we should abide by it. Will it be possible that some of the medical community’s decisions might be wrong, yes, but they have a better chance of being right than most of us.

If you are tired of the pandemic, if you want things to go back to normal, then do your part. Be able to tell future generations you did your part.

