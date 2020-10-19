Prevost re-elected United Counties Warden

CORNWALL, Ontario – At the Monday, Oct. 19 meeting of United Counties of SD&G Council, South Glengarry Mayor Frank Prevost was re-elected Warden.

This would be Prevost second consecutive term as United Counties Warden, as he is currently finishing his 2020 term, and the third time he has been elected to the position overall. Prevost became United Counties of SD&G Warden for the first time in 2000.

United Counties Warden is a position selected from the United Counties Council, which are made up of the Mayors and Deputy Mayors of the Townships of South Stormont, South Glengarry, South Dundas, North Stormont, North Glengarry and North Dundas. Only Council members may be nominated for and may vote for Warden.

Running against Warden Prevost was North Dundas Mayor Tony Fraser.

“I’m proud to be a member of this council and am honoured to have the opportunity to sit at the head of the table,” said Mayor Fraser. “Our collective voice needs to be continued to be heard at the Eastern Ontario Warden’s Caucus. I will deliver that voice to the council table. During this pandemic we need to redouble our efforts and seek new ways to connect with each other and our members. My goal is to lead a council that is open an eager to meet the challenges that face us.”

Warden Prevost argued that his opportunity to fully serve had been hamstrung by the COVID-19 pandemic, and wanted a chance to show what he could really do as a Warden.

“I feel that I was shortfalled or somewhat cheated in representing the Counties of SD&G,” Prevost said. “I can assure you being Warden 20 years ago is not the same as being Warden today.”

After two rounds of voting, the tally for both candidates remained tied so the names of both candidates was placed in a hat, and Prevost name was the one picked out by Clerk Helen Thompson.

“Want to thank the supporters,” Prevost said. “I hope there are opportunities for me to get back to your communities.”