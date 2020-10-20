Desks for the at home classroom

CORNWALL, Ontario – Roland Besner and his wife are retired, and he has taken up furniture making as an at home hobby.

In addition to his hobby, Roland and his wife enjoy travelling, but the COVID-19 pandemic has meant that any opportunity to do that has been put on hold. Due to the pandemic, Roland has taken a deeper dive into his interest in furniture making and decided to put his hobby to good use and help others affected by the pandemic.

“I like making furniture,” Roland said. “It is a hobby I picked up over the years. I make my own designs and I prototype them.”

When Roland saw that many students would be learning from home during the pandemic, he found an opportunity to put his interest in furniture making to work to help make at home learning a little bit easier.

Over the course of three weeks, Roland made 20 desks for students learning at home. The surface of the desk is made out of melamine board and the rest is spruce wood.

“It is a way to get them off the couch, or out of bed, and studying in front of a desk,” said Roland. “If this goes as well as I think it will, I will be prepared to make more.”

Roland said that any parent who cannot afford a desk for their child, but would like one of the ones he made, can email him at roland.besner@sympatico.ca