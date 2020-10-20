Man allegedly uses shattered glass as weapon

Cornwall, Ontario – A 31-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on October 17th, 2020 and charged with the following:

· Aggravated assault

· Assault with a weapon

· Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

· Breach of probation x 8 (for contacting his girlfriend, being within 100 metres of her, possessing a weapon and failing to keep the peace)

It is alleged on October 17th, 2020, while in the company of his girlfriend, the man entered into an altercation with someone he did not know and assaulted the victim with shattered glass. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police attended and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and held in custody to await a bail hearing. His name was not released as it would identify the victim of the domestic portion of this investigation.

POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Maurice Leger, 56, of Cornwall was arrested on October 18th, 2020 and charged with possession of a Schedule I substance, being methamphetamine, as well as breach of undertaking for attending a certain business. He was also charged with breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on October 16th, 2020, the man attended a certain business, despite his conditions, and police were contacted to investigate. On October 18th, 2020, the man was located by police and taken into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80

Cornwall, ON – Breanne Thompson, 31, of Akwesasne was arrested on October 18th, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle and over 80. It is alleged on October 18th, 2020, the woman was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol when she attended the Port of Entry. Police were contacted and took the woman into custody. She was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 29th, 2020.

OBSTRUCT POLICE, POSSESSION OF A SCHEDULE I SUBSTANCE

Cornwall, ON – Blair Barkhouse, 55, of Cornwall was arrested on October 18th, 2020 and charged with obstruct police and possession of a Schedule I substance, being methamphetamine. It is alleged while police were investigating an unrelated matter, the man interfered with the investigation and was subsequently taken into custody, at which time he was found to be in possession of a quantity of methamphetamine. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 29th, 2020.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Denis Billette, 55, of Cornwall was arrested on October 18th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on August 31st, 2020, the man entered the residence of someone known to him and damaged a cell phone and cameras belonging to the victim. Police were contacted and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On October 18th, 2020 police located the man and took him into custody on the strength of the warrant. The warrant was executed and he remained in custody to await a bail hearing.

WARRANTS, OPERATION WHILE PROHIBITED X 5, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Brian Kirkey, 61, of St. Andrews West was arrested on October 18th, 2020 on the strength of two warrants. He was also charged with five counts of operation while prohibited and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged in August, the man attended a Ninth Street business on two occasions and removed merchandise, making no attempt to pay for the items as he left the store on either occasion. Police were contacted and warrants were issued for his arrest. On October 18th, 2020, the man is further alleged to have been operating a motor vehicle, despite being on multiple orders prohibiting from doing so. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 29th, 2020.

ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – Michel Lecompte, 62, of Cornwall was arrested on October 18th, 2020 and charged with assault. It is alleged on October 18th, 2020, the man assaulted someone he did not know and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 24th, 2020.

THREATS

Cornwall, ON – David Drew, 60, of Cornwall was arrested on October 18th, 2020 and charged with uttering threats. It is alleged during an altercation with a woman known to him on October 17th, 2020, the man made threats to harm her, and police were contacted to investigate. On October 18th, 2020, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 24th, 2020.

IMPAIRED

Cornwall, ON – Candace Poirier, 36, of Cornwall was arrested on October 16th, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle. It is alleged on October 16th, 2020, the woman was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drug in the area of Cumberland Street and Fifteenth Street West. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 29th, 2020.

IMPAIRED, OVER 80, DANGEROUS OPERATION

Cornwall, ON – Kyler Tyo, 21, of Cornwall was arrested on October 16th, 2020 and charged with impaired operation of a motor vehicle, over 80 and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle. It is alleged on October 16th, 2020, the man was operating a motor vehicle while impaired by alcohol in the area of Sixth Street and Sydney Street. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 24th, 2020.

WARRANTS, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Deborah Cooper, 50, of Cornwall was arrested on October 17th, 2020 on the strength of multiple warrants. She was also charged with four counts of breach of undertaking for failing to sign in to police between August and September, as per her conditions. It is alleged the woman failed to report to her bail supervision program on September 1st, 2020 and failed to attend court on September 22nd, 2020 for an impaired offence and warrants were subsequently issued for her arrest. On October 17th, 2020, the woman was taken into custody during a traffic stop. The warrants were executed and she was held in custody to await a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Shane Dowling, 20, of Cornwall was arrested on October 17th, 2020 and charged with breach of conditional sentence order. It is alleged the man was located outside of his residence by police during a traffic stop, despite his conditional sentence order. An investigation ensued and the man was taken into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Dylan Jarvis, 26, of Cornwall was arrested on October 7th, 2020 and charged with breach of release order x 2 for failing to remain in his residence, as well as breach of probation x 2 for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on June 29th, 2020 and October 7th, 2020, the man had left his residence, despite the conditions of his release order. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 17th, 2020, police located the man and took him into custody. He was charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 136 calls for service in the City of Cornwall in over the weekend (8am Friday to 8am Monday morning). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.