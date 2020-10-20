Mobile spay/neuter clinic returning to Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario – The OSPCA has announced that it will be sending its mobile spay and neuter clinic to Cornwall on Oct. 21 to 23.

The OSPCA comes to Cornwall annually to help owners spay and neuter their pets and help local rescue groups who are trying to deal with the high population of wandering cats.

In June 2020, the City of Cornwall Council voted to pass a new cat by-law, which, among other things, set aside $40,000 to support the spay and neuteuring of cats for owners who met a means test.

For the Oct. 21-23 clinic 75 appointment spots have been set aside for, which have already been filled, as have an additional 75 spots for the Nov. 4 to 6.

“Spaying and neutering is a critical element in any successful community animal management strategy,” said Daryl Vaillancourt, Chief, Humane Programs & Community Outreach, Ontario SPCA and Humane Society. “We celebrate the City of Cornwall for their ongoing community animal management efforts and we look forward to continuing to work with them in the future.”

The OSPCA say that they will be taking steps to keep both clinic staff and clients safe from COVID-19.

“After careful consideration and research to determine the safest way to resume mobile spay/neuter services during COVID-19, the Ontario SPCA has resumed operations with new limited contact procedures in place. Animals are picked up and dropped off in a safe curbside process overseen by staff at all times,” reads a statement from the OSPCA.