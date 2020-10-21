Annual Child Shoebox campaign underway

October 21, 2020 at 14 h 42 min
By Nick Seebruch
Annual Child Shoebox campaign underway
A young Costa Rican girl opening her shoebox. Photo credit Frank King.

CORNWALL, Ontario – International Christian relief organization Samaritan’s Purse has begun taking collections for their annual Operation Christmas Child shoebox campaign.

The annual campaign sends toys, school supplies, and hygiene items, plus personal notes and photos in shoeboxes to children in need around the world.

Last year’s campaign saw Canadians donate nearly 500,000 shoeboxes alone.

In addition to donating contents for the shoeboxes, donors are also asked to donate $10 to cover shipping costs.

“Every shoebox gift is an opportunity to share God’s love with so many searching for hope,” said Randy Crosson, director of Operation Christmas Child. “These simple gifts are a tangible way to remind children that they are not alone or forgotten.”

Cornwall’s local organization collecting on behalf of Samaritan’s Purse is the First Baptist Church located at 310 York St.

Those willing to contribute to the campaign are asked to fill a shoebox or clear plastic box with their donations and drop them off at the Church during one of the following times: Nov. 16-20 9 a.m. – noon & 5 p.m. – 7 p.m.; Nov. 21 10 a.m. – noon; Nov. 22 9 a.m. – noon.

