Human remains identified

Cornwall, ON – On the morning of October 10th, 2020, the Cornwall Police Service (CPS) began conducting an investigation into found human remains that were located in a wooded area north of Tollgate Road, between Brookdale Avenue and Pitt Street.

The CPS has been working in conjunction with the Regional Coroner’s Office to conduct the investigation and is now able to confirm the identity of the deceased to be missing person, Crystal Keeler.

As a result of the investigation, the death has been determined to not be suspicious in nature. The next of kin have been notified by police.

The CPS would like to thank the public for their patience and assistance with this investigation. The Regional Coroner’s Office will be continuing their investigation.