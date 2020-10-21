Medical Arts holding drive thru flu shot clinics

CORNWALL, Ontario – Medical Arts Pharmacy’s Thirteenth St. location is holding a series of drive thru flu shot clinics this year.

“Because of the COVID-19 restrictions around social distancing, we knew we needed to think outside the box,” said Janet Thompson, HR Manager for Medical Arts.

With the help of their neighbours Fines Home Hardware, and Optometrist Dr. Catherine Lamarche, Medical Arts was able to find enough space told hold a drive thru flu shot clinic in the parking lot adjacent to their pharmacy.

The first day of the drive thru flu clinic saw Medical Arts administer roughly 70 doses of this year’s flu vaccine. Another drive thru clinic is planned for Wednesday, Oct. 21, and Oct. 27, 28, and 29 with each clinic running from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All those who wish to receive a flu shot at one of the drive thru clinics must do so by making an appointment with Medical Arts Pharmacy, and all those receiving a shot will be called and asked COVID-19 screener questions prior to their appointment.

Medical Arts Staff Pharmacist Erica Shearer explained the importance of getting a flu shot.

“Every year it is important to get your flu shot and not just if you’re young or elderly,” said Shearer. “By everyone getting a flu shot, it helps protect the vulnerable population. This year it is especially important to help our hospitals from being overwhelmed by a second wave of COVID-19.”

Shear went on to explain how the flu is not caused by getting the flu shot.

“Our natural immune response to any infection is to develop a fever, aches and chills,” she said. “The vaccine is inactive, there is no way for it to cause influenza. What some people experience is a robust immune response.”

Shearer has been aided in distributing the 70 daily doses of influenza vaccine by Medical Arts technical assistant Darlene Guindon, and Marco Sedik, an intern student from the University of Waterloo.