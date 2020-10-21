Positive COVID-19 test at Holy Trinity to keep two classes at home

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Wednesday evening, Oct. 21, Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School sent parents a letter informing them that a person at the school had tested positive for COVID-19.

In a letter obtained by Seaway News students in M. Burke’s CGC 1DF Geography and students in J. Lee’s ENG 1D English have been told to stay at home until contacted by either the school or the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) within the next 24 hours.

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario (CDSBEO) has issued the following instructions for parents of students in those classes:

Keep your child at home tomorrow. Do not send your child to school (including any classes), to the before and after school daycare, or to any extracurricular activities (e.g. art or sport programs, student job) until you receive notice from the EOHU that your child is permitted to return.

Your child and all household members should be monitored carefully for symptoms. The child who may have been exposed to COVID-19 should avoid close contact with others in your home as much as possible. In the case of a younger child, try to limit contact to one adult caregiver, where possible.

If your child or any household member shows symptoms of COVID-19, immediately isolate them from others. Call the EOHU at 1 800 267-7120 (press 5). You may be asked to get your child (or other family members) tested at a local assessment centre.

Follow public health measures to reduce the spread of COVID-19, as well as any additional guidance provided by the EOHU.

The CDSBEO has stated that it will be disinfecting all areas that the individual may have been in, and will work with the EOHU on contact tracing.

Students who were not in the classes listed above may go back to school, unless they have come into contact with someone who has tested positive for COVID-19 or if they themselves are showing symptoms of the virus.