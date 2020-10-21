Woman facing multiple charges including robbery with violence

CORNWALL, Ontario – Lori McConkey, 57, of Cornwall was arrested on October 19th, 2020 and charged with the following:

· Robbery with violence

· Forcible confinement

· Assault causing bodily harm

· Counselling indictable offence not committed

· Distribute intimate images without consent x 2

· Traffic in Schedule I substance (cocaine)

· Uttering threats x 3

· Assault

It is alleged on October 19th, 2020, the woman had trafficked a quantity of cocaine to someone known to her, and afterwards, took electronics from the person while assaulting and choking the victim. She did not allow the victim to leave the residence and subsequently made several threats to kill the person. She further distributed two intimate images without consent and instructed the victim to make threats to another person known to her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 52-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on October 19th, 2020 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with his common-law-wife, the man assaulted her and police were contacted to investigate. On October 19th, 2020 he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 22nd, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 56 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.