Driver charged after fleeing scene of an accident

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On October 16, 2020 at approximately 11:48 p.m, SD&G OPP responded to a report of a single motor vehicle collision on Clark Road, North Dundas Township. Investigation indicated that a black pick-up truck left the roadway and entered the ditch coming to rest on its roof. The driver then fled the scene of the collision. The driver was later identified and was charged. No injuries resulted.

A 38 year-old male driver form Oxford Mills was charged with;

– Fail to Remain Sec 200(1)(a) – Highway Traffic Act

– Careless Driving Sec 130(1) – Highway Traffic Act

The driver was given a court date in Provincial Offences Court on Dec 1, 2020 in Cornwall.

Photo attached.

DRIVER CHARGED WITH IMPAIRED

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – On October 17, 2020 shortly before 4:00 p.m. SD&G officers from the OPP responded to a traffic complaint on County Road 43, North Dundas Township. Several other motorists had observed the driver driving poorly on County Road 43, with several close calls of head on collisions. The vehicle was then intercepted on County Road 43.

Further Investigation revealed that the adult driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Marissa COOPER, aged 21, from Ottawa, Ontario, was arrested and charged with;

-Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs – Criminal Code (CC)s.320.14(1)(a)

-Operation while impaired -blood alcohol concentration – plus 80 – Criminal code s 320.14(1)(b)

– Novice driver B.A.C above zero s.44.1(3) – Highway Traffic Act

– Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor – s.32(1) Liquor Licence Act

– Driver fail to surrender licence -s. 33(1) HTA

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Morrisburg December 1, 2020.

The SD&G OPP want to thank the concerned citizens for assisting in keeping our roads safe.

OPP are reminding the public that a 90 day automatic driver’s licence suspension and a seven day impoundment of your vehicle accompanies any impaired driving charge. The SD&G OPP remains committed to reducing impaired driving. Your help is requested in assisting with keeping our roads safe. If you suspect a driver is impaired call 911. You could be responsible for saving a life.

DOMESTIC – Assault with a weapon

NORTH STORMONT, Ontario – On October 17, 2020 at approximately 7:22 p.m Stormont Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of domestic situation in North Stormont Township. Investigation revealed that an adult male accused had assaulted his wife with a weapon.

A 60-year-old male accused of Fort McMurray,Alberta was arrested and is charged with;

– Assault with a Weapon CC sec. 267(a)

The accused was released from custody and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall on December 8, 2020.

DRIVER CHARGED WITH IMPAIRED

NORTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – On October 18, 2020 shortly before 10:00 a.m. SD&G officers from the OPP responded to a traffic complaint on Main Street in Maxville, Ontario. Several other motorists had observed the driver driving poorly in the village, the vehicle was then intercepted on George Street.

Further Investigation revealed that the adult driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Justin CUERRIER, aged 32, from Moose Creek, Ontario, was arrested and charged with;

-Operation while impaired – alcohol and drugs – Criminal Code (CC)s.320.14(1)(a)

-Operation while impaired -blood alcohol concentration – plus 80 – Criminal code s 320.14(1)(b)

The accused was released and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Alexandria December 2, 2020.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca