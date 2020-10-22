Keeping up with a hot market

The City of Cornwall and the surrounding Counties of Stormont, Dundas, and Glengarry are experiencing an unprecedented hot housing market.

To help Realtors meet their clients needs and to help clients find there new home in a safe and easy way, Cornwall Seaway News now offers local real estate listings on its website.

Realtor Tracey Wheeler of Assist 2 Sell explained that in the age of the COVID-19 pandemic, and a desire for social distancing, this type of online service.

“Especially with COVID we see more and more people shopping online,” she said. “Some people are shopping online without even going into the home. The younger generation, who are often first time home buyers, are especially comfortable with dealing with things online.”

The pandemic has been a contributing factor to the sharp increase in housing sales in Cornwall and the surrounding area with homes sometimes selling in a matter of hours.

“Cornwall has become a hotspot for out-of-town buyers,” Wheeler said, explaining that many were looking to leave the confines of the big cities, where housing prices were already high. “A lot of people are coming here from big cities like Ottawa, Montreal, and Toronto.”

Wheeler said that having a resource like online real estate listings really helps her as a realtor keep with her clients in a fast paced market.

“It is easy access with clients being able to see listings at a click of a button,” she said.