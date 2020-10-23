scuttlebutt, cornwall, ontario

Fatal crash in North Stormont

October 23, 2020 at 9 h 29 min
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by OPP
Fatal crash in North Stormont
OPP Emblem.

NORTH STORMONT, Ontario – On October 22, 2020 at approximately 8:29 p.m Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers investigated a single vehicle collision on County Road 15 at Duffs Corner Road, North Stormont Township.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that a southbound motor vehicle left the roadway on County Road 15, and struck a home, an investigation continues to determine the cause of the collision. There were no injuries to anyone in the home.

The male driver, age 19 of Redcliff, Alberta was pronounced deceased at the location.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).

County Road 15 between County Road 43 and Rush City Road, was closed for several hours, but has since re-opened.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Driver identified in fatal North Dundas collision
Regional News

Driver identified in fatal North Dundas collision

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario - On September 25, 2020 Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers…

Fatal crash on County Rd. 7
Regional News

Fatal crash on County Rd. 7

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario - Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently investigating a single vehicle collision on County…

Fatal crash in South Glengarry
Regional News

Fatal crash in South Glengarry

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario - Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are investigating a single vehicle collision on County Rd.…