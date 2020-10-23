Fatal crash in North Stormont

NORTH STORMONT, Ontario – On October 22, 2020 at approximately 8:29 p.m Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers investigated a single vehicle collision on County Road 15 at Duffs Corner Road, North Stormont Township.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that a southbound motor vehicle left the roadway on County Road 15, and struck a home, an investigation continues to determine the cause of the collision. There were no injuries to anyone in the home.

The male driver, age 19 of Redcliff, Alberta was pronounced deceased at the location.

SD&G OPP continue to investigate with the assistance of OPP Traffic Collision Investigators (TCI).

County Road 15 between County Road 43 and Rush City Road, was closed for several hours, but has since re-opened.