Province to give Cornwall and SD&G nearly $2 million for affordable housing

CORNWALL, Ontario – On Friday, Oct. 23, Stormont, Dundas, and South Glengarry Progressive Conservative MPP Jim McDonell announced that his riding would receive $1,886,455 in social services relief funding to build mixed-use, multi-residential building to provide long term affordable housing.

“Our government is investing in important projects like this to help protect our most vulnerable citizens from COVID-19,” said MPP McDonell. “We’re working hand in hand with our partners to make sure they have the tools and flexibility they need to keep people safe.”

The money is coming from the Social Services Relief Fund, a federal-provincial partnership to help protect the most vulnerable from the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cornwall City Council recently heard that for the Cornwall and Area Housing Corporation to keep up with demand, they would have to add 741 residential housing units to its current stock of 1,713 within the next 10 years.

The price tag to meet the affordable housing need in the region would be $182,371,070 in the next five years, and $92,618,712 in the five years following that.