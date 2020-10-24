SD&G OPP celebrate a retirement

October 24, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 18 min on October 23, 2020
Reading time: 30 s
Provided by OPP
PC Marc Carriere. Submitted photo.

ALEXANDRIA, Ontario – On Oct. 23, 2020 Stormont, Dundas and Glengarry OPP Detachment celebrated the 30-year career of one of their Constables.

Provincial Constable Marc Carriere has decided to hang up his belt and go off duty for the last time.

PC Carriere began his career 30 years ago with the Alexandria Police Department. After 10 years serving with Alexandria PD, the constable joined the OPP to continue on for another 20 years. PC Carriere had the opportunity to be a part of several different units during his career.

PC Carriere has been a familiar face to the residents of Alexandria and North/South Glengarry Townships and served with integrity, compassion and is a true dedicated community member committed to public safety and security of its residents.

“It has been a wonderful 30 year career and I’m looking forward to enjoying extra time with my family,” said Carriere.

Congratulations on your 30 year career.

