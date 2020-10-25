Canada United Small Business Relief Fund to Support Small Businesses

CORNWALL, Ontario – Canada is investing $12 million in the Canada United Small Business Relief Fund.

The Canada United Small Business Relief Fund is supporting Canadian businesses across different sectors and industries with grants of up to $5,000. These grants will help thousands of small business owners cover the costs of personal protective equipment, make physical modifications to their businesses to meet local health and safety requirements, and enhance their digital or e-commerce capabilities. This is especially important as we enter the second wave of the pandemic.

“The support announced today is yet another lifeline for resilient small businesses across Canada,” said Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade. “These grants will help them cover expenses involved in reopening and allow them to build a stronger digital presence. As we’ve said from the very beginning of this pandemic, we will always be there for small businesses and the millions of hard-working Canadians they employ.”

This investment builds on the Government of Canada’s continued support for small and local businesses through a wide range of COVID-19 emergency programs, such as the expanded Canada Emergency Business Account, the Canada Emergency Wage Subsidy and the new Canada Emergency Rent Subsidy.

Quick Facts