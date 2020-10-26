Arrest made in serious assault in Chesterville

NORTH DUNDAS, Ontario – The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Stormont Dundas and Glengarry (SD&G) Crime Unit is continuing to investigate a serious assault with a weapon at a residence on Queen Street in Chesterville.

On October 24, 2020 at approximately 2:13 a.m. SD&G OPP responded to a report that an adult male had been attacked with an edged weapon by an individual who then fled the scene.

The victim (age 31) suffered multiple stab wounds and was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers later arrested a male young person, who was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries and release from hospital.

On October 23, 2020 at 9:00 p.m SD&G OPP responded to an assault call in Winchester at a business. Investigation revealed that a male youth (same male youth) had assaulted another male youth and threatened him. The accused then fled the scene and was not located. The victim was transported to hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

SD&G OPP officers have since charged a 17 -year old male from North Dundas with:

– Aggravated Assault – Criminal Code Sec. 268

– Assault with a weapon – Criminal Code sec. 267

– Possession of weapon for dangerous purpose – Criminal Code Sec. 88

– Assault – Criminal Code Sec. 266 – two counts

– Uttering threats – Criminal code Sec. 264.1(1)(a)

The accused, whose name cannot be released under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, was held in custody and is scheduled to appear for a bail hearing at the Ontario Court of Justice in Cornwall October 26, 2020.

The investigation continues.

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca