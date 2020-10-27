Dress Purple Day

October 27, 2020 at 11 h 43 min
By Nick Seebruch
A purple shirt.

CORNWALL, Ontario – Tuesday, Oct. 27 is Dress Purple Day in Ontario, a day to recognize and show support for vulnerable children, youth, and families.

Dress Purple Day is promoted every year by the Children’s Aid Society.

“Every October, Children’s Aid Societies across Ontario raise awareness about the important role that individuals and communities play in supporting vulnerable children, youth, and families through the provincial Dress Purple Day campaign. The campaign is more important than ever, since the COVID-19 pandemic has created additional stressors for families, and in some cases has increased risk for the well-being and safety of children and youth,” reads a statement on the website of the Ontario Association of Children’s Aid Societies.

The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) issued a tweet in support of Dress Purple Day.

Purple t-shirts and purple masks were for sale at Baxtrom’s Your Independent Grocer in Cornwall and at Auto Glass and Trim in Alexandria, and purple pumpkins were available at Marlin’s Orchard in South Glengarry.

