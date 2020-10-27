Gray’s Creek bridge construction ahead of schedule

October 27, 2020 at 14 h 20 min
By Nick Seebruch
Gray’s Creek bridge construction ahead of schedule
A map of the detour in place during the construction on Gray's Creek Bridge.

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G have announced that the construction work being done on the Gray’s Creek Bridge on County Rd. 2 will re-open ahead of schedule.

The bridge closed in July to replace the bridge’s railings, expansion joints, repair the deck, amongst other work.

During the course of construction, traffic was detoured up Boundary Rd., along Tyotown Rd., and then back down Purcell Rd. to get to Glen Walter.

The construction had become a point of contention in the area, with at least one individual being arrested after a fight that stemmed from the detour.

READ MORE: Fight breaks out over road closure

Willis Kerr Contracting Ltd. were contracted by the Counties to complete the work, with an estimated completion date of Nov. 15.

The Gray’s Creek bridge is 55-years-old with the work being done on it designed to extend its life another 50 years.

