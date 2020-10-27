OPP investigating two break-ins in South Stormont

BREAK IN

(SOUTH STORMONT,ON) On October 21, 2020 at approximately 8:18 a.m Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of a break-in at a residence on French Avenue in Long Sault.

Investigation indicated that sometime overnight unknown culprit(s) attended and entered the garage and removed a wallet and tobacco products.

An Investigation continues.

(SOUTH STORMONT,ON) On October 21, 2020 at approximately 10:00 a.m Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry Ontario Provincial Police officers responded to a report of a break-in at a residence on Myers road, South Stormont.

Investigation indicated that sometime in the previous days unknown culprit(s) attended and entered the garage and removed a welder and several other tools.

An Investigation continues.