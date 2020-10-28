COVID-19 case at Bridgewood Public School

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has confirmed that an individual at Bridgewood Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.

The UCDSB did not disclose if the case was a student or a staff member.

“The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has contacted all parents/guardians, students and staff who have been identified as possible close contacts through high-risk exposures. The situation is being monitored closely and both the school and health unit are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus,” reads a statement from the UCDSB. “No change to the school schedule or daily operations has been required.”

There are 19 active cases of COVID-19 in Cornwall as of Wednesday, Oct. 28.

“The health unit and the school board do not release details about a COVID-19 case in a school directly to the public. You can find more information about COVID-19 cases in our schools on our COVID-19 Advisory Information page, or on the Government of Ontario website,” the UCDSB statement goes on to read. “Schools report confirmed COVID-19 cases to the provincial government, and it is tracked on the provincial website. It can take up to 24 to 48 hours for the information to be posted online, based on the timing of reporting.”