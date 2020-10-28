COVID-19 outbreak at Cornwall daycare

CORNWALL, Ontario – A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the daycare centre at École élémentaire catholique Marie-Tanguay.

During a call with the media, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) confirmed that four students at the Marie-Tanguay daycare had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

In all, there have been 15 schools in the EOHU region with confirmed cases, including two at Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School just outside of Cornwall.

A letter from the EOHU to parents of students at Marie-Tanguay on Oct. 24 was obtained by Seaway News. The letter states that at this time the daycare and the school would not be closed, but that the school would be conducting contact tracing with help of the EOHU of all students who have tested positive.

Additionally, all areas of the school and daycare that may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus have been thoroughly cleaned.