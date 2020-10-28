COVID-19 outbreak at Cornwall daycare

October 28, 2020 — Changed at 15 h 47 min on October 28, 2020
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
COVID-19 outbreak at Cornwall daycare
École élémentaire catholique Marie-Tanguay.

CORNWALL, Ontario – A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at the daycare centre at École élémentaire catholique Marie-Tanguay.

During a call with the media, Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) confirmed that four students at the Marie-Tanguay daycare had tested positive for the COVID-19 virus.

In all, there have been 15 schools in the EOHU region with confirmed cases, including two at Holy Trinity Catholic Secondary School just outside of Cornwall.

RELATED: Positive COVID-19 test at Holy Trinity to keep two classes at home

A letter from the EOHU to parents of students at Marie-Tanguay on Oct. 24 was obtained by Seaway News. The letter states that at this time the daycare and the school would not be closed, but that the school would be conducting contact tracing with help of the EOHU of all students who have tested positive.

Additionally, all areas of the school and daycare that may have been exposed to the COVID-19 virus have been thoroughly cleaned.

Share this article

Suggested articles

New active COVID-19 case in Cornwall
COVID-19 News

New active COVID-19 case in Cornwall

CORNWALL, Ontario - After nearly a month without any new cases of COVID-19 a new case has developed in the City of Cornwall. The individual had recently took a plane home…

COVID-19 case at Bridgewood Public School
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case at Bridgewood Public School

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has confirmed that an individual at Bridgewood Public School has…

Active COVID-19 cases in region jump by 25
COVID-19 News

Active COVID-19 cases in region jump by 25

CORNWALL, Ontario - Cornwall saw a jump in COVID-19 cases over the weekend, adding 25 in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) region…