Passenger dragged by boat during police chase

AKWESASNE, Ontario – On October 17, 2020 the Akwesasne Mohawk Police Marine Unit (SAVE) were conducting pro-active marine patrols on the waterways within Akwesasne on the St. Lawrence River.

At approximately 3:40 PM, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) requested assistance in stopping a vessel on the north side of Cornwall Island. The vessel was observed attending a location in Cornwall where an exchange took place. The vessel was described as a white pontoon boat with two male occupants, the passenger inside the vessel was observed to be in a wheel chair.

Akwesasne Mohawk Police Marine Unit attempted to stop the vessel by activating the emergency equipment. The vessel continued without stopping into a shallow man made channel where the pontoon struck an object causing the passenger to be ejected from the vessel and dragged several feet in the water.

The pontoon boat then struck the shoreline and the operator fled carrying a bag. Police immediately rendered medical assistance to the passenger who was later transported to the hospital for minor injuries. A brief foot pursuit was conducted and the operator of the vessel was located and arrested. Police seized a bag containing 5.6 pounds of cannabis and four thousand dollars in cash.

Justin A. Tatum, 32, of Akwesasne was arrested and charged with Flight from Police, Dangerous Driving, Possession for the Purpose of Distribution of Cannabis, and Proceeds of Crime. A bail hearing is scheduled at a later date.