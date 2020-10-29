Le Centre-Charles-Émile-Claude recipient of Francophone Community grant

CORNWALL, Ontario – Le Centre-Charles-Émile-Claude in Cornwall is one of 30 recipients of the provincial Francophone Community grant.

Le Centre-Charles-Émile-Claude is just one of 30 Francophone organizations in Ontario which will receive a total of $1 million as a part of the Francophone Community Grants Program (FCGP) this year.

Le Centre will be using the money to fund a new skills program called Ton cerveau au boulot! (Your Brain at Work) which aims at building an online platform for the creation of Francophone workshops.

“The Centre Charles-Émile-Claude contributes significantly to the cultural and social life of the Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry community,” Jim McDonell, MPP for Stormont-Dundas-South Glengarry. “By supporting Ton cerveau au boulot! (Your Brain At Work), our government is showing its commitment to helping the Franco-Ontarian community get through the pandemic so that it can flourish.”