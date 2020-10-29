Woman arrested for human trafficking

Cornwall, ON – Alyssa Printup, 31, of Akwesasne was arrested on October 27th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged between August and October, the woman had been trafficking a female victim and a warrant was issued for her arrest. On October 27th, 2020, police located the woman and took her into custody on the strength of the warrant. The warrant was executed and she was held in custody to await a bail hearing.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 16-year-old Cornwall youth was arrested on October 27th, 2020 and charged with two counts of breach of release order for contacting a certain person and being within 100 metres of that person. It is alleged between October 13-15, 2020, the youth had contact with a certain person, despite the conditions of his release order, and police were contacted to investigate. On October 27th, 2020, the youth attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing. His name was not released as per provision of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Jesse Dufresne, 29, of Cornwall was arrested on October 27th, 2020 and charged with breach of release order for failing to remain in his residence. He was also charged with breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on October 27th, 2020, police located the man outside of his residence, despite the conditions of his release order. He was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

MISCHIEF UNDER $5000, BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Trevor Williams, 31, of Cornwall was arrested on October 28th, 2020 and charged with mischief under $5000 and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged during the early morning hours on October 28th, 2020, the man attended the residence of someone known to him and damaged a door. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 31st, 2020.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 49 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.