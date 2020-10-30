CPS search for bike theft suspect

CORNWALL, Ontario – The CPS is requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect in a theft of a bicycle. The theft occurred between 1:40 pm – 2:05 pm on August 17th, 2020, from outside a business in the area of 1319 Second Street East.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Constable Owen O’Reilly at 613-933-5000 ext. 2792 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.