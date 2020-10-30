CORNWALL, Ontario – The CPS is requesting public assistance in identifying the suspect in a theft of a bicycle. The theft occurred between 1:40 pm – 2:05 pm on August 17th, 2020, from outside a business in the area of 1319 Second Street East.
CPS search for bike theft suspect
Provided by CPS
Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact Constable Owen O’Reilly at 613-933-5000 ext. 2792 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS/ seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca to leave anonymous information.