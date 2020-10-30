OPP and SD&G launch mobile community response team

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – The United Counties of SD&G in partnership with the OPP and the Cornwall Community Hospital (CCH) have launched a new initiative to provide mobile expertise for mental health related emergencies.

“Mental health-related calls continue to rise in SD&G and the severity of the mental health concerns that police encounter are increasingly more complex. The new Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) will provide early intervention for those who need it. People, not knowing who else to turn to in a mental health crisis, have typically called the police. Previously, police had few options in this type of call,” reads a statement from the OPP.

Mental Health Nurse Don Depratto of the CCH has been patrolling with members of the OPP and responding to mental health related calls since Sept. 28 of this year.

Depratto is able to offer risk assessments, mental health assessments, screen for mental illness or substance use, advocate for client care, and more.

“(It’s) the perfect blend of two professions working together for the community,” he said.

“(I’m)extremely proud of the collaborative efforts and common vision demonstrated by our OPP members, our partners, especially the Cornwall Community Hospital and the United Counties of SD&G to provide an alternate approach of service delivery, thus increasing our service excellence to the community we serve, especially for some of its most vulnerable members,” said S/Sgt. Simon Hardy of the SD&G OPP.