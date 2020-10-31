Pair facing charges of criminal negligence

Cornwall, ON – A 33-year-old Cornwall man and a 28-year-old Cornwall woman, both of Cornwall, were arrested on October 29th, 2020 and charged with criminal negligence causing bodily harm. It is alleged on September 22nd, 2020, the woman’s child accessed a controlled substance in the residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 29th, 2020, the woman and her boyfriend were taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 29th, 2020. It should be noted the child was transported to the hospital at the time of the incident; however, did not sustain life-threatening injuries. Their names were not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 41-year-old woman from Chateauguay, QC was arrested on October 29th, 2020 and charged with domestic assault. It is alleged during an altercation with her boyfriend on October 29th, 2020, the woman assaulted him and police were contacted to investigate. During the investigation, she was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 29th, 2020. Her name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

SEXUAL ASSAULT

Cornwall, ON – A 25-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on October 29th, 2020 and charged with sexual assault. It is alleged between February and August 2020, the man sexually assaulted his girlfriend. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 29th, 2020, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 31st, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT CAUSING BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – Andy Courville, 33, of Cornwall was arrested on October 29th, 2020 and charged with assault causing bodily harm. It is alleged during an altercation with someone known to him, the man assaulted the victim, causing an injury. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 29th, 2020, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

CALLS FOR SERVICE

There were 47 calls for service in the City of Cornwall over the last 24 hours (8:00 am yesterday to 8:00 am today). To see what’s happening in your neighbourhood visit our Crime Plot Map.