SLIDESHOW: Halloween drive thru

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Optimist Club of Cornwall and many other partners came together to help make sure that Halloween was still celebrated in Cornwall on Saturday night, Oct. 31.

The Optimist Club created 2,500 bags of candy to hand out to families as they drove through the Cornwall Civic Complex parking lot.

There were dozens of volunteers to help doll out the sweets including members from local businesses, non-profit organizations, and local politicians like Mayor Bernadette Clement, MPP Jim McDonell, and MP Eric Duncan.

All volunteers wore masks, and maintained social distance by handing out the candy with extendable arms.

Terry Muir of the Optimist Club said that they had worked in partnership with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) to ensure that the event could be done safely.

“The health unit was supportive provided that we followed the appropriate protocols,” he said.

The event appeared to be quite popular. It began at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, and shortly after it began, the line up of cars stretched far beyond the Civic Complex Parking lot.