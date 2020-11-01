COVID-19 outbreak to keep two classes home from Eamer’s Corners

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has announced that two classes at Eamer’s Corners Public School will stay at home on Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

“Parents/guardians and staff at Eamer’s Corners Public School received notification today of a COVID-19 outbreak at the school. An outbreak is declared when two or more individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least one of which is linked to possible transmission at the school,” reads a statement from the UCDSB on Sunday night, Nov. 1.

The UCDSB states that at this time it is not necessary to close the school, but did ask parents to check their email prior to sending their children to school on Monday.

“The EOHU is in the process of directly contacting each of the families in these classes. Parents/guardians are being asked to check their email for more details. If parents/guardians do not receive a call from public health or the email from the school, please contact the school directly before sending your child to school on Monday, Nov.2,” the statement goes on to read.

“The school and health unit are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus both in the school and in the community. If the situation changes and public health determines that a school closure is necessary, parents/guardians and staff will be contacted immediately,” the UCDSB statement concludes.

This is the third UCDSB school in one week to have a positive COVID-19 case, the other two being Longue Sault Public School and Bridgewood Public School.