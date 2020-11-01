Kinsmen support Legion Poppy campaign

Since 1933, the Cornwall Kinsmen Club has raised funds through a range of activities and invested these funds in order to meet the Community’s Greatest Needs. These needs change from year to year and thus we adjust the flow of funds accordingly. To assist us in our strategic process we have identified 7 broad categories:

Relief of Poverty;

Advancement of Education;

Culture and the Arts;

Health and Welfare;

Enhancement of Youth;

Enhancement of Public Security and;

Community Service.

Over the last year, a strategic planning process was undertaken internally to determine the levels of funding that would be allocated to each of these broad categories. Today’s donation falls under the relief of poverty thrust of our strategy. All community applications received were reviewed by members of the Cornwall Kinsmen Club and a budget for the year was established. Groups may still submit requests during the year for consideration – application form is available on our web site

Today we are pleased to announce the 2020/2021 donation to Royal Canadian Legion Branch 297 Poppy appeal. The Poppy Appeal donations are used to support members of the Armed Forces and the money is divided into various areas of the community. One of the main focuses of the funds is to help with the welfare of Armed Forces members including rehabilitation courses and career advice for people who have left the service.

This donation was increased dramatically this year from previous years given the increased pressures on the Royal Canadian Legion and the effect COVID has caused to their normal fundraising activities. The Cornwall Kinsmen Club would like to encourage all other service clubs that are able and local citizens to think about increasing their support of this worthy cause in 2020.

The Kinsmen Club wishes to thank all our community supporters that make these donations possible. TV Bingo players & merchants, participants at some of our events (Kinsmen Farmers Market, Pizza Party) and our other fundraising events.