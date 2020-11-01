Positive COVID-19 case at Longue Sault Public School

LONG SAULT, Ontario – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) announced on Sunday that someone at Longue Sault Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has contacted all individuals who have been identified as possible close contacts through high-risk exposures. The situation is being closely monitored. Both the school and health unit are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus in the school and in the community,” reads a statement from the UCDSB.

The UCDSB said that they would not confirm if the person who tested positive was a student, or staff member.

There will be no change to the schedule or operations of Longue Sault Public School at this time.

“The health unit encourages parents/guardians to continue to use the COVID-19 School Screening Tool prior to each school day, as well as regular public health recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the UCDSB statement goes on to read.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28 the UCDSB had confirmed that one of their other schools, Bridgewood Public, also had a positive case of COVID-19.