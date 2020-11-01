Positive COVID-19 case at Longue Sault Public School

November 1, 2020 at 14 h 07 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Positive COVID-19 case at Longue Sault Public School

LONG SAULT, Ontario  – The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) announced on Sunday that someone at Longue Sault Public School has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) has contacted all individuals who have been identified as possible close contacts through high-risk exposures. The situation is being closely monitored. Both the school and health unit are taking all necessary steps to prevent the further spread of the virus in the school and in the community,” reads a statement from the UCDSB.

The UCDSB said that they would not confirm if the person who tested positive was a student, or staff member.

There will be no change to the schedule or operations of Longue Sault Public School at this time.

“The health unit encourages parents/guardians to continue to use the COVID-19 School Screening Tool prior to each school day, as well as regular public health recommendations to reduce the spread of COVID-19,” the UCDSB statement goes on to read.

On Wednesday, Oct. 28 the UCDSB had confirmed that one of their other schools, Bridgewood Public, also had a positive case of COVID-19.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Classes could be sent home in event of positive COVID-19 case
COVID-19 News

Classes could be sent home in event of positive COVID-19 case

ONTARIO - On Wednesday, Aug. 26 the province of Ontario released its guidelines for how to deal with positive cases of COVID-19 in…

Positive COVID-19 test at Maxville Manor
COVID-19 News

Positive COVID-19 test at Maxville Manor

MAXVILLE, Ontario - Dr. Paul Roumeliotis, Chief Medical Officer of Health with the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) announced during his daily media update on Thursday,…

COVID-19 case at Bridgewood Public School
COVID-19 News

COVID-19 case at Bridgewood Public School

CORNWALL, Ontario - The Upper Canada District School Board (UCDSB) has confirmed that an individual at Bridgewood Public School has…