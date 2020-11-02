Five charged with speeding

UNITED COUNTIES of SD&G, Ontario – On October 26-29, 2020, SD&G Ontario Provincial Police officers conducted speed measuring enforcement on SD&G roadways and intercepted the following vehicles for traveling at excessive speeds. The vehicles were impounded and their driver’s permit seized for seven (7) days in accordance to policy.

– October 26, 2020 4:11p.m. – Vehicle stopped for travelling 101km/h (50km/h zone) Front Street, Finch. Male driver (66) from North Stormont, Ontario was charged with Stunt Driving (Highway Traffic Act).

– October 29, 2020 12:18 a.m. – Vehicle stopped for travelling 136km/h (80km/h zone) Highway 138, South Stormont. Male driver (29) from Waterdown, Ontario was charged with Stunt Driving (Highway Traffic Act).

– October 29, 2020 6:18 a.m. – Vehicle stopped for travelling 140km/h (80km/h zone) County Road 31, North Dundas. Male driver (29) from Ottawa, Ontario was charged with Stunt Driving (Highway Traffic Act).

– October 29, 2020 8:48 p.m. – Vehicle stopped for travelling 135km/h (80km/h zone) Highway 138, North Stormont. Male driver (17) from Ontario was charged with Stunt Driving (Highway Traffic Act).

– October 29, 2020 10:23 p.m. – Vehicle stopped for travelling 146km/h (80km/h zone) Highway 138, North Stormont. Male driver (28) from Thornhill, Ontario was charged with Stunt Driving (Highway Traffic Act).

Anyone having information on the above incidents or any other crime is asked to call SD&G OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Seaway Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477) or you can submit a TIP online at www.seawayvalleycrimestoppers.ca