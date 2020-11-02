New winter activity for high school students at Summerstown Trails

SUMMERSTOWN, Ontario – The Friends of the Summerstown Trails (FOTST) in partnership with the Summerstown Coyote Nordiq Club to hold weekly cross country ski racing, or skate skiing sessions.

The sessions will be lead by National Coaching Certification Program (NCCP) instructor René Sauvé.

“As per Ontario Federation of School Athletic Associations (OFSSA) competition format, this program will be about skate skiing, a fast and fluid form of cross-country skiing which requires coordination, balance and stamina,” he said, adding that the courses will be opened to new, and experienced skiers alike.

“The Summerstown trails provide the perfect setting to offer this new program: it’s outdoors, our main trail is more than two metres wide and we have developed a COVID master plan in order to offer a safe environment to our volunteers and participants in which to conduct our activities. This plan meets the requirements of the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU),” said FOTST President Vic Leroux.

The course will be held Saturdays at 10 a.m. at the Summerstown trails beginning on Nov. 14 with dry-land training. Ski rental equipment is available, but limited.

For more information, please visit www.summerstowntrails.com