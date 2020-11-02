Push to promote South Lancaster history

SOUTH GLENGARRY, Ontario – At their meeting on Monday, Nov. 2, South Glengarry Council heard a presentation from Bev Bethune about promoting the history of South Lancaster, specifically the wharf area.

Bethune, presenting on behalf of the History of South Glengarry Promotion Project, outlined two proposals to council.

The first asked that benches be installed at the end of Calvin St., Grace Ln., and Cairnview St. with accompanying billingual signage describing some of the local history.

“For example, the sign on Calvin St. could describe the history of the tannery that was in the area,” said Bethune.

The group is also asking the township to maintain the water entrances at the foot of Calvin St. and at the end of Grace Ln. and to move the Dead End sign on Cairnview to allow for boat launching at the end of stat street as well.

Council was receptive to the presentation.

“I appreciate the initiative you are taking to beautify your spot down there. I’m fully in support of what you’re asking,” said Deputy Mayor Lyle Warden. “I do like the idea of installing the signs because a lot of people don’t know the history of South Lancaster and would be very surprised with how long it has been around.”

The group estimates that the project would cost $10,000, which they are in the process of fundraising for, but they said they were interested in receiving support from either the municipal, provincial, or federal level.