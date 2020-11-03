Digging into the new Woodland Villa expansion

LONG SAULT, Ontario – Woodland Villa owners OMNI Health Care, Bourgon Construction, and representatives from the Township of South Stormont, and MPP Jim McDonell together broke ground on the future expansion of the long term care facility.

The long term care facility will be adding 17 new beds, but Project Manager Zbig Wlosek explained that this project represented a shift in long-term care.

“I think the important thing about this project is the change it represents in long-term care,” he said.

Wlosek explained that while 17 beds are being added, the expansion will allow for a redesign of the facility. Once the expansion is completed 60 per cent of the rooms will be private, with the remaining 40 per cent being double occupancy.

The expansion will nearly double the size of Woodland Villa, adding 32,800 sq. ft. to the already 40,000 sq. ft. facility.

The 17 new beds will bring Woodland Villa’s total to 128.

According to OMNI’s plans, the development would add four new neighbourhoods to Woodland Villa and a new courtyard connecting the old building to the new building in the middle. The courtyard will feature multiple tables and a shaded area, as well as gardens. There is a possibility of adding sandboxes for visiting children.

OMNI first requested approval for the expansion from the provincial government in 2015, receiving the approval three years later in 2018. They hope to see the project completed by the end of 2022.