Hwy 401 westbound closed after multi-vehicle crash

SUMMERSTOWN, Ontario – Stormont, Dundas & Glengarry (SD&G) Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officers are currently at the scene of a multi vehicle collision on Highway 401 (between Summerstown and McConnell), South Glengarry Township.

Preliminary investigation has indicated that shortly before 6:00am, multiple tractor trailers left the roadway and entered the median westbound on Highway 401 between Summerstown and McConnell Avenue. Two passenger vehicles also left the roadway in the same area.

There are no reported injuries.

SD&G OPP, assisted by local Tow companies continue to process the scene to remove vehicles.

Highway 401 is closed to westbound traffic with indicated detours in place. Re-opening time unknown.