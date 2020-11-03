Man arrested for stealing donation box

Cornwall, ON – Brandon Jocko-Sylvester, 47, of Cornwall was arrested on October 30th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant for breaching his probation. He was also charged with theft under $5000 and breach of conditional sentence order. It is alleged on October 21st, 2020, the man took a donation box from a local business, as well as breached his conditional sentence order by failing to remain in his residence. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On October 30th, 2020 he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC BREACH

Cornwall, ON – A 22-year-old Long Sault man was arrested on October 30th, 2020 and charged with two counts of breach of release order for contacting his girlfriend and attending her residence. It is alleged on October 30th, 2020, the man attended his girlfriend’s residence, despite his conditions, and an investigation ensued. On October 30th, 2020, he was taken into custody during a traffic stop, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on January 12th, 2021. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

WARRANT

Cornwall, ON – Francis Carver, 32, of Cornwall was arrested on October 30th, 2020 on the strength of a warrant. It is alleged on November 14th, 2019, the man failed to attend court for a breach offence and a warrant was issued for his arrest. On October 30th, 2020, the man attended police headquarters to deal with the matter. He was taken into custody on the strength of the warrant and held in custody to await a bail hearing.

MISCHIEF

Cornwall, ON – Stephane Deguire, 36, of Cornwall was arrested on October 30th, 2020 and charged with mischief. It is alleged on October 30th, 2020, the man interrupted the lawful use of property by repeatedly attending a certain building that he had been trespassed from. Police were contacted and took the man into custody. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on January 12th, 2021.

FAIL TO APPEAR FOR FINGERPRINTS

Cornwall, ON – Robert Pullman, 33, of Orleans was arrested on November 1st, 2020 and charged with failing to appear for fingerprints and breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged on October 14th, 2020, the man failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On November 1st, 2020, he was taken into custody during a traffic stop. He was charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 31st, 2020.

BREACH

Cornwall, ON – Dana Cayer, 19, of Cornwall was arrested on November 1st, 2020 and charged with breach of release order for failing to abide by her curfew. She was also charged with breach of probation for failing to keep the peace. It is alleged during the early morning hours on November 1st, 2020, the woman was located outside of her residence during a traffic stop. An investigation ensued and the woman was taken into custody, charged accordingly and held for a bail hearing.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, ASSAULT CAUSE BODILY HARM

Cornwall, ON – A 20-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 1st, 2020 and charged with domestic assault, as well as assault cause bodily harm. It is alleged during an altercation with his girlfriend, the man assaulted her and choked her. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, the man was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 22nd, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

FAIL TO ATTEND FOR FINGERPRINTS, PERSONATION WITH INTENT TO AVOID ARREST

Cornwall, ON – Melinda Cook, 23, of Akwesasne was arrested on November 1st, 2020 and charged with failing to attend for fingerprints and personation with intent to avoid arrest. It is alleged on July 20th, 2020, the woman failed to attend police headquarters for fingerprints and an investigation ensued. On November 1st, 2020, police located the woman, who identified as someone else to police. She was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 29th, 2020.

DOMESTIC ASSAULT, THREATS X 2

Cornwall, ON – A 62-year-old Cornwall man was arrested on November 1st, 2020 and charged with domestic assault and two counts of uttering threats. It is alleged between July and August 2019, the man assaulted his wife and in November 2019, the man made threats to harm her and damage her property. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. On November 1st, 2020, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 22nd, 2020. His name was not released as it would identify the victim in the matter.

ASSAULT WITH A WEAPON, THREATS

Cornwall, ON – Jeremie Charron, 19, of Cornwall was arrested on November 1st, 2020 and charged with assault with a weapon and uttering threats. It is alleged during an altercation with someone known to him, the man assaulted the victim with a tool and made threats to kill him. Police were contacted and an investigation ensued. During the investigation, he was taken into custody, charged accordingly and released to appear in court on December 29th, 2020.