CPS receives $90K to help fight human trafficking

November 4, 2020 at 15 h 27 min
Reading time: 1 min
Image of Nick Seebruch
By Nick Seebruch
Cornwall Police Service 2019 crest (Shawna O'Neill/Seaway News photo).

CORNWALL, Ontario – The Cornwall Police Service (CPS) has received a Beyond Intervention grant of $90,139 through the Ontario government’s Civil Remedies Grant Program to help fight human trafficking.

“Human Trafficking has been identified as a priority concern in Canada and it continues to be a significant problem faced by law enforcement partners across Ontario,” said CPS Chief, Danny Aikman. “The Cornwall Police Service is grateful to be a recipient of this funding, which will aid us in preventing human trafficking from occurring and will assist in protecting vulnerable members of our community from victimization.”

Through this funding, the CPS state that they will focus on preventing human trafficking, supporting victims and prosecuting criminals.

The CPS is a partner agency in a province wide anti-human trafficking strategy.

